Padma Awards 2023: Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla receives Padma Bhushan. Watch

Aditya Birla Group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, on Wednesday received the Padma Bhushan -- India’s third highest civilian award -- from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

After the ceremony, Kumar Mangalam Birla said in a statement, "The spirit of nation-building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling. I thank the Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for this prestigious honour which I accept on behalf of my 140,000 colleagues from 36 countries. This award is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group— in enriching lives and in demonstrating through actions that business is a force for good."

With this, he became the fourth recipient of the Padma award in the Birla family. His mother Rajshree Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan award, Grandfather Basant Kumar Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan award and his great grandfather Ghanshyam Das Birla was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award.

Kumar Mangalam Birla and family is the ninth richest person in India and the second richest cement manufacturer in the world as per the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released recently. Their net worth is $14 billion, with a wealth of $14 billion. The Padma Bhushan awardee chairs the Boards of all major group companies including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital.

Earlier in January, when the Padma Bhushan awards were announced, employees of the conglomerate organised a small surprise for Birla. Footage from the celebration shows Kumar Mangalam Birla being welcomed with fireworks, confetti and large banners congratulating him for the Padma Bhushan.

Moneycontrol News