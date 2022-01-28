MARKET NEWS

    What Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on getting Padma Bhushan

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he looked forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more.

    January 28, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Padma Bhushan: Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai were named in the “trade and industry” category.

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thanked President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was named for Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day.

    “It’s an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more,” Satya Nadella tweeted on Thursday.

    Google chief Sundar Pichai was the other Indian-origin executive named for Padma Bhushan this year. Both were named in the “trade and industry” category.

    Expressing his gratitude, Pichai had said in a statement, "It’s made all the more meaningful to be among this esteemed group of individuals who have each had a profound impact on their fields and communities, and I am humbled to receive this award alongside them.”

    Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran, Covid vaccine makers Cyrus Poonawalla (of Serum Institute of India), Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella (of Bharat Biotech) are also among who have been named for Padma Bhushan.India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously.

    Satya Nadella was born in Hyderabad on August 19, 1967. He graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka in 1988 as an electrical engineer. He then earned his master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, the US, in 1990 and started his career at Sun Microsystems.

    In 1992, Nadella joined Microsoft as an engineer and was among the few Indians who were promoted to the executive role in 2000. In his book Hit Refresh, Nadella pointed out that despite many top-performing Indians, there were no Indian vice presidents in the organisation. He was named the CEO in February 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer.
