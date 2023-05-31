Pablo Escobar's hippos to be flown from El Chapo's birthplace in Mexico

At present, Pablo Escobar's hippos are living at Antioquia, Colombia.

Ten of Pablo Escobar's hippos are expected to be moved to a new location in a town named Jesus Maria in the mountains of northwestern Mexico. The location is known for being the place where Ovidio “El Ratón” Guzman was captured after a fierce firefight in January.

At present, the hippos are living at Antioquia, Colombia. As per reports, moving the hippos to the new location is a operation costing $500,000 and has been financed by conservationist Ernesto Zazueta.

In April, one of the hippos died in a highway crash in Colombia. As per local officials, the collision occurred on the road between Bogota and Medellin.

"This (the collision) is one of the dangers that the presence of this species represents. Many of them cross the highway where many vehicles pass, it is also a danger to people," David Echeverri López, a biologist at the local environment centre said.

The hippos were brought illegally into Colombia by Escobar in the 1980s and were kept in his private zoo near Medellin. After Escobar's death in 1993, the animals from the zoo were relocated. But the hippos were abandoned since they were too difficult to transport.

The Colombian government had previously tried to control the animal population by using contraceptive darts and sterilization techniques.

Reports had emerged in March that the Colombian government had plans to move the hippos to India and Mexico.

