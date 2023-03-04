10 points about Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ that could soon arrive in India

The growing number of 'cocaine hippos' has caused concern among Colombian officials.

Colombia has proposed shipping at least 70 hippopotamuses that live near Pablo Escobar’s former ranch to India and Mexico. The proposed translocation is part of ongoing efforts to control the population of this invasive species in Colombia. So what are these ‘cocaine hippos’, how did they arrive in Colombia and why does the South American nation now want to deport them to India? Read on to find out:





Experts estimate that there are currently 130 to 160 hippos living in Colombia. They are all descendants of four hippos that drug lord Pablo Escobar kept at his residence in Hacienda Nápoles, along with other exotic animals.

2. The four hippos – one male, three females – were illegally brought to Colombia from Africa in the 1980s.

3. When Escobar was shot and killed by police in 1993, authorities relocated several of the animals living in his ranch. The hippos, however, were deemed too difficult to move, and were therefore allowed to roam free at the drug lord’s estate.

4. The hippos survived – and thrived – in the abandoned estate. With no natural predators and favourable climatic conditions, they soon multiplied. From the initial four hippos, their population grew steadily and spread beyond the Hacienda Napoles ranch.

5. Last year, Colombia’s government declared them a toxic invasive species. Scientists have warned that they are a potential problem for biodiversity since their faeces change the composition of the rivers and could impact the habitat of manatees and capybaras.

6. Authorities have tried to control their population using “shots” of contraceptive darts and castration, CNN reported. However, the efforts have not been very successful.

7. In 2009, one hippo was killed by hunters under authorization of the local authorities. The culling, however, sparked major outcry from international wildlife welfare groups and further plans to cull the hippos to check their population were stopped.

8. The plan to take them to India and Mexico has been forming for more than a year, said Lina Marcela de los Ríos Morales, director of animal protection and welfare at Antioquia’s environment ministry.

9. The plan is to lure the hippos into custom-built containers using food and transfer them by trucks to the city of Rionegro. From there, they will be flown to India and Mexico.

10. In India, around 60 of the ‘cocaine hippos’ will be kept at Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat.

(With inputs from AP)