One of Pablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' dies in an accident

The hippos were brought illegally into Colombia by Escobar in the 1980s and were kept in his private zoon near Medellin.

One of the 'Cocaine Hippos' that had descended from the private menagerie of late drug lord Pablo Escobar died in a highway crash in Colombia on April 12. As per local officials, the collision occurred on the road between Bogota and Medellin.

The hippo, which had wandered into the road, collided with a vehicle on the road and died on the spot. The passengers in the vehicle were not injured, as per NBC.

"This (the collision) is one of the dangers that the presence of this species represents. Many of them cross the highway where many vehicles pass, it is also a danger to people," David Echeverri López, a biologist at the local environment centre said.

Recently, the Colombian government had declared the species as invasive and as per research, the presence of hippos in Colombia can impact environment, people's safety, and agriculture.

The hippos were brought illegally into Colombia by Escobar in the 1980s and were kept in his private zoon near Medellin. Following Escobar's death in 1993, most of the animals from the zoom were relocated. But the hippos were abandoned since they were too difficult to transport.

The Colombian government had previously tried to control the animal population by using contraceptive darts and sterilization techniques, but those measures did not prove effective.

Reports had emerged in March that the Colombian government had plans to ship the hippos to India and Mexico.

