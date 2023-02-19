OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal invites PM Modi to his wedding. See photos

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, who will get married next month, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18 to present him the invite.

Agarwal took to Instagram to share photos of himself, his mother and his fiancée at the prime minister's residence.

In the photos, the couple were seen touching Modi's feet. Agarwal also draped a shawl around the prime minister's shoulders.

"With the blessings of Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning," he wrote. "Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us."