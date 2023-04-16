OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal on US expansion: 'Full of opportunities, revenue is 3 times higher'

OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said the US has become one of the company's most promising international markets.

As OYO plans to add over 100 hotels this year across the US, founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said that the country is full of opportunities as nearly 15 percent of the global tourism spending emerges from there.

Taking to Twitter, Agarwal who is currently touring the US, said, "Since I first visited the US for the Thiel Fellowship in 2013 as a starry-eyed small-town boy, it became absolutely clear that the US market is full of opportunities waiting to be explored."

"Over the years, it has become one of OYO's most promising international markets. In terms of scale and size for the tourism and hospitality industry, US is a juggernaut with nearly 15 percent of the global tourism spending emerging from there."

Ritesh Agarwal added that the company plans to add over 100 hotels this year across the states of Oregon, Washington, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida. This is nearly double the number of hotels the company added to its portfolio in 2022. Speaking about the challenges OYO may face while expanding in the US, the CEO said the hospitality industry in the US has a massive trust deficit.

"The biggest growth driver for us, however, was - learning and delivering improved technological services. Our teams doubled down on solutions and products for hotel owners and over 35 percent of our new hotels came from recommendations or referrals by our existing hotel owners," he said. "This has also led to better customer trust and brand affinity for us in the region. Our revenues per room are 3x higher than the industry in most locations and nearly 41 percent of bookings happen directly on our app/website."

The company also recently onboarded some marquee properties such as Plaza on the Pike by OYO in Atlantic City, OYO Hotel Renton Bellevue in Seattle, Tulsa Square Hotel by OYO in Tulsa and OYO Hotel Hermiston in downtown Oregon, it stated in a release. Over 15 hotels have already signed up with OYO in 2023.

