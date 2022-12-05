 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oxford Dictionaries names 'goblin mode' its word of the year

Associated Press
Dec 05, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

First seen on Twitter in 2009, "goblin mode" gained popularity in 2022 as people around the world emerged uncertainly from pandemic lockdowns.

Asked to sum up 2022 in a word, the public has chosen a phrase.

Oxford Dictionaries said Monday that "goblin mode" has been selected by online vote as its word of the year.

It defines the term as "a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."

"Given the year we've just experienced, "goblin mode" resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point," said Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl.

The word of the year is intended to reflect "the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months." For the first time this year's winning phrase was chosen by public vote, from among three finalists selected by Oxford Languages lexicographers: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith.