Owner of ‘world’s most expensive bungalow’ says it’s a death trap

Tom Glanfield purchased the property in Dorset's Sandbanks area (Image credit: @tom.glanfield/Instagram)

The man who bought the ‘world’s most expensive bungalow’ last month says its exterior belies the true extent of renovation it needs to become liveable.

Tom Glanfield paid £13.5 million in March for the sprawling bungalow in Dorset’s Millionaire’s Row. This location in south of England is considered to be the world’s most expensive stretch of coastal real estate. The cost of Glandfield’s bungalow comes up to £4,640 per square feet, which is more expensive than anywhere else in the world.

Glanfield has faced backlash for his plans to demolish the bungalow – but he says it’s full of mould, mildew, has a cracked driveway and a “death trap” swimming pool.

“Despite the property appearing in reasonable shape from a distance, it was clear on inspection that years of exposure had taken its toll,” the 44-year-old entrepreneur told Daily Mail.

“The current house has nothing in the way of insulation and relies on obscene amounts of oil to heat it,” he said, adding that he would have to pay upwards of £1 million for new sea defences alone. In an Instagram post after buying the property, Glanfield had said he “fell in love immediately with the view and its rustic charm,” while noting that the bungalow needed work like repairing all the sea defences.



“Some people have said it would be a shame to replace the property, but they probably haven’t inspected it too closely,” said Glanfield, who now wants to tear down the bungalow and replace it with a low-rise family home.

The self-made millionaire wants to build a sustainable eco-friendly home that does not “detract from the natural beauty of the area” or negatively impact his friends and neighbours.

“My dream is to build a permanent family home that will stand the test of time, using sustainable building methods, locally sourced materials, and calling on local tradesmen to carry out the building work,” he said.