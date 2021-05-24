MARKET NEWS

Owner of Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault over takes Jeff Bezos to become world's richest

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST
Owners of the world's leading fashion luxury brand Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), Arnault and family's net worth now stands at $186.2 billion, reported Business Insider.

Arnault spent $538 million dollars in recent months acquiring shares of his own French label brand controlled by him and his family. He overtook Elon Musk- Space X and Tesla owner, when the company reported a first quarter revenue of €14 billion in 2021, which surged by 32% as compared to first quarter of 2020.

In January 2021, LVMH acquired America's largest jewellery maker Tiffany & Co. for $15.8 million, making the largest luxury fashion business deal.

LVHM oversees an empire of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Tiffany & Co, Stella McCartney, Gucci, Christian Dior, Givenchy which are independently managed and operated under the LVMH umbrella.

 
