Owner of Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault over takes Jeff Bezos to become world's richest

Taking over Jeff Bezos's position, Bernard Arnault and family have now become the world's richest. Owners of the world's leading fashion luxury brand Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), Arnault and family's net worth now stands at $186.2 billion, reported Business Insider.

Arnault spent $538 million dollars in recent months acquiring shares of his own French label brand controlled by him and his family. He overtook Elon Musk- Space X and Tesla owner, when the company reported a first quarter revenue of €14 billion in 2021, which surged by 32% as compared to first quarter of 2020.

In January 2021, LVMH acquired America's largest jewellery maker Tiffany & Co. for $15.8 million, making the largest luxury fashion business deal.

LVHM oversees an empire of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Tiffany & Co, Stella McCartney, Gucci, Christian Dior, Givenchy which are independently managed and operated under the LVMH umbrella.