Owaisi tears into UIDAI for asking 127 Hyderabad residents to ‘prove citizenship’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadussin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on February 19 for sending notices to 127 Hyderabad residents over Aadhaar discrepancies.



THREAD: UIDAI did not follow due procedure & abused its powers. The result was (understandable) panic among people

First, @UIDAI has no power to verify citizenship. It has few powers to look into some cases of Aadhaar being granted incorrectly (rules 27 & 28) https://t.co/2QlzaOcwVJ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2020



The words used in the notice is verification of citizenship (not validity of aadhaar). So will @UIDAI suspend the Deputy Director who issued this notice? They clearly exceeded their powers by issuing this notice

It was a bad faith & biased exercise of their powers Close February 19, 2020



Request @UIDAI & @TelanganaPolice to tell us how many of those 127 listed people are Muslim & Dalit@TelanganaPolice please stop asking for Aadhaar during your “search & cordon” operations. You’re not legally permitted to do so

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2020

Taking to social media, the minorities leader hit out at the Aadhaar issuing authority in a series of posts for asking the 127 odd people to verify their citizenship.

The UIDAI, however, has claimed this has nothing to do with citizenship and that the notices were sent after police reports suggested the ID cards were obtained on “false pretences”.

Their statement read: “The regional office in Hyderabad received reports from Telangana Police about 127 people obtaining their Aadhaar cards on false pretences. Preliminary enquiry suggests they are illegal immigrants who are not qualified to obtain an Aadhaar number.”