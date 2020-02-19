Owaisi tears into UIDAI for asking 127 Hyderabad residents to ‘prove citizenship’

The AIMIM chief hit out at Telangana Police and UIDAI and asked them to stop asking for Aadhaar details during their “search & cordon” operations, claiming they are not legally allowed to do so
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadussin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on February 19 for sending notices to 127 Hyderabad residents over Aadhaar discrepancies.Taking to social media, the minorities leader hit out at the Aadhaar issuing authority in a series of posts for asking the 127 odd people to verify their citizenship.
THREAD: UIDAI did not follow due procedure & abused its powers. The result was (understandable) panic among people
First, @UIDAI has no power to verify citizenship. It has few powers to look into some cases of Aadhaar being granted incorrectly (rules 27 & 28) https://t.co/2QlzaOcwVJ— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2020
The words used in the notice is verification of citizenship (not validity of aadhaar). So will @UIDAI suspend the Deputy Director who issued this notice? They clearly exceeded their powers by issuing this notice
It was a bad faith & biased exercise of their powers— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2020
Request @UIDAI & @TelanganaPolice to tell us how many of those 127 listed people are Muslim & Dalit@TelanganaPolice please stop asking for Aadhaar during your “search & cordon” operations. You’re not legally permitted to do so
— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2020
The UIDAI, however, has claimed this has nothing to do with citizenship and that the notices were sent after police reports suggested the ID cards were obtained on “false pretences”.
