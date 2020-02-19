App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Owaisi tears into UIDAI for asking 127 Hyderabad residents to ‘prove citizenship’

The AIMIM chief hit out at Telangana Police and UIDAI and asked them to stop asking for Aadhaar details during their “search & cordon” operations, claiming they are not legally allowed to do so

Jagyaseni Biswas

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadussin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on February 19 for sending notices to 127 Hyderabad residents over Aadhaar discrepancies.

Taking to social media, the minorities leader hit out at the Aadhaar issuing authority in a series of posts for asking the 127 odd people to verify their citizenship.



The UIDAI, however, has claimed this has nothing to do with citizenship and that the notices were sent after police reports suggested the ID cards were obtained on “false pretences”.

Their statement read: “The regional office in Hyderabad received reports from Telangana Police about 127 people obtaining their Aadhaar cards on false pretences. Preliminary enquiry suggests they are illegal immigrants who are not qualified to obtain an Aadhaar number.”


First Published on Feb 19, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Aadhaar data #AIMIM President #Asaduddin Owaisi #Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

