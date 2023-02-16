Over 40% of people with desk jobs feel burned out at work: Survey

The Future Forum survey also found that pandemic-era workers with the freedom to choose where and when they work are usually more productive and less likely to quit. (Representative image)

More than 40 percent of people with desk jobs feel burned out at work, a survey released by Future Forum, a research consortium backed by Salesforce Inc.'s Slack Technologies, claimed.

The dissatisfaction is particularly intense after the pandemic and in countries other than the US, where the burnout rate has been rising enough to offset slight improvements seen by the workers, Bloomberg reported.

Economic uncertainty, fear of getting laid off, and rising pressure to work from office have added to workplace discontent, Future Forum researchers stated. Women and younger workers, especially, have reported struggling with burnout.

In the US, with the increasing number of layoffs and companies calling in their employees to work from offices, 41 percent of people surveyed said they felt burned out at the end of 2022. While globally, the percentage stood at 42, Bloomberg reported.

Another reason for people feeling exhausted is regional pressures in different countries. On one hand, strikes have crippled the US as public-sector unions protest "paltry pay increases" while on the other hand, French citizens have taken to the streets to protest the government's plan to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62, which could result in some concessions around working from home.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the government has asked firms there to help workers cope with the highest inflation since 1981.

The Future Forum survey also found that pandemic-era workers with the freedom to choose where and when they work are usually more productive and less likely to quit.

"All the benefits of flexibility are about how you give people focused time, rather than sweating how many days of week they are in," Brian Elliott, a Slack executive who oversees the Future Forum research told Bloomberg. "Flexibility also improves a company's culture, and every time I tell executives this, it surprises them."

