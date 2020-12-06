Over 200 Fall Sick In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru Town, Officials Suspect Water Contamination

An unknown disease has led to the hospitalisation of at least 227 people, including children and elderly people, in Eluru of Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. The cause of their sickness is yet to be ascertained with officials suspecting it to be contaminated water. They have also not ruled out the prospect of viral encephalitis, The Indian Express reported.

“The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning sensation in their eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures. Some were in critical condition when they were first brought on Saturday but now all of them are safe,” the news report quoted Health Minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas as saying.

At least 76 adults and 46 children are in the hospital, undergoing treatment, while 70 have been discharged.

West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told news agency PTI over the phone that a CT scan of the victims was also taken and everything turned out to be normal.

This could be a case of viral infection, he said.