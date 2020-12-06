PlusFinancial Times
Over 200 Fall Sick In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru Town, Officials Suspect Water Contamination

Although the cause of their sickness is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect it to be contaminated water and have not ruled out the prospect of viral encephalitis.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 05:40 PM IST

An unknown disease has led to the hospitalisation of at least 227 people, including children and elderly people, in Eluru of Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. The cause of their sickness is yet to be ascertained with officials suspecting it to be contaminated water. They have also not ruled out the prospect of viral encephalitis, The Indian Express reported.

“The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning sensation in their eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures. Some were in critical condition when they were first brought on Saturday but now all of them are safe,” the news report quoted Health Minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas as saying.

At least 76 adults and 46 children are in the hospital, undergoing treatment, while 70 have been discharged.

West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told news agency PTI over the phone that a CT scan of the victims was also taken and everything turned out to be normal.

This could be a case of viral infection, he said.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas who came to know the matter rushed to the hospital and visited the patients. “The doctors are trying to explore the reason for en mass sicknesses. All the patients are now stable. A girl is sent to Vijayawada for better treatment. Doctors’ team went to the area where so many people fell sick at a time, and are conducting medical tests in every house in that area,” ANI quoted Srinivas saying.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #Eluru
first published: Dec 6, 2020 05:40 pm

