Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 1.2-lakh units of Realme 5 sold in less than 30 minutes

To keep up with growing demand, the company is commencing a second sale which will begin at 8 pm on August 27 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Carlsen Martin

The Realme 5 is one of the best value-for-money smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 market. And consumers were quick to pocket the device as soon as sales of the device commenced on Flipkart on August 27.

Over 1,20,000 units of the Realme 5 were sold within 30 minutes of the sale.

According to the company, 1.2 lakh units of the Realme 5 were sold in the first sale, and to keep up with growing demand, the company announced a second sale, which will begin at 8 pm on August 27. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart as well as Realme.com.

The Realme 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The device is also available in a 4GB RAM/128GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage options, priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. The smartphone will be available in two new colour options – Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

It features a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ (720x1600 pixel) resolution and a 9.5:9 aspect ratio. The device gets a teardrop notch on the top that houses a 13-megapixel front camera with AI capabilities.

The Realme 5 gets the same quad-camera setup as the Realme 5 Pro without the 48-megapixel sensor. The sub-Rs 10,000 device sports a primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, ultra-macro lens, and a portrait lens.

The Realme 5 runs on a 5,000 mAh battery and the latest Android 9 Pie with the ColorOS 6.0 skin. It is the first smartphone in India to launch with the Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. The new SD665 SoC is a chipset for an entry-level smartphone. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme 5 offers best-in-class performance, camera, and battery life in the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone range.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

