Outrage over video of Sbarro employee asking homeless children to leave restaurant

A video of a pizza chain employee asking a group of homeless children to leave the restaurant has sparked outrage on social media. The undated video shows a Sbarro employee directing the children towards the door, apparently because they were sitting at the restaurant without ordering anything.

Footage that was shared on the microblogging platform Twitter showed two children sitting at the table at a Sbarro outlet. An employee of the pizza chain approaches the table and appears to ask them to leave, pointing towards the door.

A third little girl, sitting at a different table, was also asked to vacate. The employee was seen holding the door for them until they left. It is not clear when and where the video was filmed – but it has upset many on social media who felt the children should be allowed to sit inside the restaurant as long as they did not bother anyone.

Watch the video below:

“Recording and sharing won’t help or change anything…but intervening and standing against wrong will,” wrote one person in the comments section. Others agreed that the person filming the video should have intervened on behalf of the children, with one Twitter user saying “I wish the person filming this would have stopped him instead.”

Several others criticised the waiter for asking the children to leave. “Can’t see those innocent kids go through such plight,” a Twitter user remarked. “Looks like Sbarro has some explaining to do. Find them kids and give them VIP treatment for life free of charge,” another suggested.