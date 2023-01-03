 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Outrage after billionaire’s fireworks display starts out-of-control blaze

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

A New York billionaire’s fireworks display on New Year’s Eve sparked a large fire in rural New Zealand, enraging locals who had objected to his pyrotechnic plans.

Tony Malkin's New Year's Eve celebrations included a commercial grade fireworks display

According to a report in The Guardian, Tony Malkin, chief executive of Empire State Realty Trust, hosted a party at his hilltop retreat in Dalefield, a rural area near Queenstown, on December 31. His celebration included a commercial grade fireworks display to light up the sky above Redemption Song, the Dalefield property he purchased for $4.5 million in 2008.

Malkin went ahead with the New Year’s Eve fireworks display despite the objections of locals who signed a petition urging him to refrain from the fireworks for the impact they could have on local wildlife.

The fireworks were set off at midnight on December 31. Within 10 minutes, the fire department had to be called to control the blaze they sparked.

According to 9 News, the blaze involved three separate fires on the hilly terrain. It came within 15 metres of a house on the property.

Locals are outraged that Malkin went ahead with the fireworks despite the concerns they had raised. The fire burnt down over an acre of land before it was contained.