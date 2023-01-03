Outrage after billionaire’s fireworks display starts out-of-control blaze

A New York billionaire’s fireworks display on New Year’s Eve sparked a large fire in rural New Zealand, enraging locals who had objected to his pyrotechnic plans.

According to a report in The Guardian, Tony Malkin, chief executive of Empire State Realty Trust, hosted a party at his hilltop retreat in Dalefield, a rural area near Queenstown, on December 31. His celebration included a commercial grade fireworks display to light up the sky above Redemption Song, the Dalefield property he purchased for $4.5 million in 2008.

Malkin went ahead with the New Year’s Eve fireworks display despite the objections of locals who signed a petition urging him to refrain from the fireworks for the impact they could have on local wildlife.

The fireworks were set off at midnight on December 31. Within 10 minutes, the fire department had to be called to control the blaze they sparked.

According to 9 News, the blaze involved three separate fires on the hilly terrain. It came within 15 metres of a house on the property.

Locals are outraged that Malkin went ahead with the fireworks despite the concerns they had raised. The fire burnt down over an acre of land before it was contained.

“It’s just a joke that an out-of-towner can come in and set off a 14-minute commercial firework display and then burn the hill down,” said Johnny Quinn, a neighbour who started the petition which was signed by more than 600 people. “It basically upset the entire neighbourhood. Everyone within the area had to make plans. People changed their holiday plans. And you’ve got all the FENZ [Fire Emergency New Zealand] people who are inconvenienced. They’ve all got families,” said Quinn, who himself left the area with his family on New Year’s Eve after being told that Malkin would go ahead with his plans. Locals are now calling for a wider ban on private fireworks. “Common sense should have meant the fire was not permitted in the rural area,” said Daniela Schneider, another neighbour.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE