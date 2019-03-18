Outrage after Australian Senator punches teen who smashed egg on his face

An Australian teen was punched by a senator for cracking a raw egg on his head and face. Senator Fraser Anning had sparked outrage by blaming Muslim immigrants for the New Zealand mosque shootings.

Among the series of tweets Anning posted on Friday, one read: "Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?"

He had also said Muslims "may have been the victims today; usually, they are the perpetrators". This enraged many Twitter users, who criticised him for targeting the community.

Later, at a news conference held in Melbourne on Saturday, he said: “The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”

So, when he was standing at a dais, addressing a group of reporters, a 17-year-old teen smashed an egg on Anning. The senator quickly landed a punch on the face of the boy. No satisfied, he lunged for him again, hitting him again, before being pulled apart. A group of adults then tackled the dissident 17-year-old to the floor and held him in a chokehold.

A video clip of the entire incident spread sure and fast garnering the seven-second video more than 2 million views within hours of being posted.

As per a Washington Post report, an Australian news outlet later identified the teen as William Connolly. He was arrested for a while but released without any charge.

Cut to Monday, around 1.5 million people have signed a petition to have Anning removed from Parliament. The petition reads: "We call on the Australian government to assist in demanding a resignation from this man who blames victims for their own violent deaths and uses references to genocide to further his hateful agenda. There is no place in the Australian government for neo-Nazis. There is no place for bigotry. There is no place for hate speech."

Not just that, even his colleagues plan to censure him formally. Additionally, the prime ministers of both Australia and New Zealand have condemned the senator for spewing communal hatred and the way he dealt with the "egg boy."

Commenting on Anning’s hate posts, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, said: "They were a disgrace." Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on the other hand, called them "appalling" and "ugly" and said they "have no place in Australia."

Morrison added: "I would normally not want to give this any oxygen, but I want to absolutely and completely denounce the statements made by Senator Anning ... on this horrendous terrorist attack, with issues of immigration, in his attack on Islamic faith specifically."

Connolly later released a video of himself urging the youth to not indulge in such acts. He is heard saying: "Don't egg politicians. You get tackled by 30 brogans at the same time… I learnt the hard way."