‘Our Friends In India...’, How PM Modi’s ‘Make In India’ Impressed Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised “friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ‘Make In India’ initiative during his speech at a forum in Moscow organised by Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).
Encouraging Russian companies to develop, manufacture, and assemble products locally, Putin cited an example of how ‘Make In India’ policy has had a “visible effect” on the Indian economy.
June 30, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST