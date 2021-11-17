MARKET NEWS

English
Otis, the ''smiling hippo", dies at 45

Otis the hippopotamus got his nickname in 2010 because of viral photo taken by a zoo visitor that captured him with his teeth displayed in what looked like a .

Associated Press
November 17, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
A hippopotamus named Otis died at the San Diego Zoo.

A 45-year-old male river hippopotamus named Otis and nicknamed the "smiling hippo" has died at the San Diego Zoo. Otis had been under care for degenerative joint and spinal disease and a decision to euthanise him was made last weekend when his condition declined dramatically, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in tweet Monday.

Otis got his nickname in 2010 because of viral photo taken by a zoo visitor that captured him with his teeth displayed in what looked like a giant grin, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The 2,041-kilogram hippo was born in the wild in East Africa and went to the Los Angeles Zoo before being transferred to San Diego in 2009 to mate with a female named Funani, the newspaper said.

 

Otis will be greatly missed by wildlife care staff, veterinarians, volunteers, and guests, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said.

 
Associated Press
Tags: #Hippopotamus #Otis #san diego zoo
first published: Nov 17, 2021 04:00 pm

