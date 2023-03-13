Watch: Angela Bassett’s viral reaction after Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar. Twitter is not happy

Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar win has Twitter discussing Angela Bassett's reaction.

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13 beating award season favourite Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

As presenters Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur announced Curtis’ name, the close-ups of fellow actors in the category had quite diverse reactions.

In the category, nominated along with Curtis and Bassett, were Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Hong Chau (The Whale).

While Condon looked quite taken aback, Bassett’s stoic, no claps reaction – now viral – has started a Twitter discussion.

“Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON,” one user wrote sharing the video. Watch here:



Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan saying “Hey, Auntie. We love you” to Angela Bassett as they approach the stage…I love them pic.twitter.com/1obirdOKOt

— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023



Of course the #Oscars reward white mediocrity because in what world did Jamie Lee Curtis give a better performance in comparison to Stephanie Hsu or Angela Bassett? pic.twitter.com/lvraxiXqAc

— ‏(@meradceu) March 13, 2023



Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/KfkLUJo0h9

— (@bvbhive) March 13, 2023



how did jamie lee curtis win over stephanie hsu and angela bassett? the academy just pissed me off so badly pic.twitter.com/L2mUPGMMTv — lexi (@chalametsfilm) March 13, 2023

Later, actors Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors, when presenting an award gave a shoutout to Bassett with a “Hey Auntie, we love you.”Here are some more reactions:Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett, both 64, are veteran actors with a vast body of work in different genres. While this was Bassett’s second Oscar nomination, it was Curtis’ first.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won seven out of 11 nominations at the Academy Awards today including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Director for the Daniels and Best Film.