'I can be a charming partner': Oscar-nominated director posts ad for girlfriend on Instagram. Video

Lars Von Trier was married twice previously, but both marriages ended in divorce.

Social media often throws up some of the most interesting stories, which can leave users either surprised or shocked. In another such story, Danish movie director Lars Von Trier posted an advertisement on his Instagram page, where he said he was looking for a girlfriend and invited women to email him with their profiles.

"I don't know what I've dragged myself into this time. So before I drown myself in smug advertising, let me make a few things clear," Trier said in an Instagram video earlier this week.

'I am 67 years old. I have Parkinson's, OCD and at the moment controlled alcoholism. In short, with any luck I should still have a few decent movies left in me," he added.

Trier has been married twice previously, but both marriages have ended in divorce. In 2017, singer Björk revealed how she had to endure the alleged sexual harassment from Trier during the making of the movie "Dancer in the Dark".

Despite his troubled history with women, however, Trier assured that he would be a "charming partner" in the presence of the right company.

"I am looking for a female girlfriend/muse. And despite all the whining, on a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner. Thank you for your infinite patience," the Oscar-nominated director said.

Trier gave his email address to those interested to send them their applications. At the time of writing the story, there were no comments on the Instagram video.

