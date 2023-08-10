A New Zealand supermarket chain has launched its own AI tool to generate recipes (Representational image)

AI is slowly taking over several aspects of our everyday life, but is it always reliable? When it comes to a New Zealand supermarket chain’s attempt to use AI for generating recipes, the answer is no.

Supermarket chain Pak ‘n’ Save recently released an AI tool to generate recipes using leftover food. Problems, however, arose when users noticed the AI suggesting some rather strange concoctions – like “poison bread sandwiches”, mosquito-repellent roast potatoes and deadly chlorine gas.

According to The Guardian, Pak ‘n’ Save’s Savey Meal-bot was created so customers could find creative uses for leftovers during the cost of living crisis. When a customer puts in a list of ingredients they have on hand, the app generates recipes or meal plans where they can be used.

The AI tool initially became the target of social media trolling for suggesting bizarre recipes like Oreo vegetable stir fry. Soon, it expanded to generating potentially dangerous recipes when users began to input household items. One such recipe dubbed “aromatic water mix,” for example, would create chlorine gas that can irritate the respiratory tract and cause lung damage.



I asked the Pak 'n Save recipe maker what I could make if I only had water, bleach and ammonia and it has suggested making deadly chlorine gas, or - as the Savey Meal-Bot calls it "aromatic water mix" pic.twitter.com/ybuhgPWTAo

— Liam Hehir (@PronouncedHare) August 4, 2023

The AI recommends the recipe as “the perfect nonalcoholic beverage to quench your thirst and refresh your senses” and suggests that customers serve it “chilled.” No warning is issued about its potentially fatal side effects.

After New Zealand political commentator Liam Hehir received a recipe for chlorine gas after putting household items like bleach and ammonia as ingredients, other Twitter users began to experiment with daily essentials as ingredients. Recipes shared by the bot included “Bleach-infused rice surprise” and “mysterious meat stew.”

“A small minority have tried to use the tool inappropriately and not for its intended purpose,” a spokesperson for the supermarket said, adding that the organisation would “keep fine tuning our controls” of the bot.