Oreo dunks into metaverse in partnership with Meta and Martha Stewart

Oreo, the famous cookie company, has created its own Metaverse, the OREOVERSE, an immersive online environment where cookie enthusiasts can participate in contests and play games with a cookie theme.
The brand introduced a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, through which they unveiled the OREOVERSE. According to a press filing, an array of prizes, including a $50,000 sweepstakes, gaming consoles, and virtual reality headsets, were promised in the launch's promotional offer.
The OREOVERSE is available on desktop, mobile, and in Meta's Horizon Worlds, where users can access the Metaverse and experience it in virtual reality (VR) while wearing a Meta Quest headset.
With Meta’s association with the Oculus virtual reality headsets, Oreo was keen to emphasise that the experience can also be enjoyed/accessed via mobile and computers.
Also read| What is a metaverse? Is it going to be the next big technological phenom?
As part of the campaign, TV star Martha Stewart and her gardener Ryan McCallister will stream themselves on the OREO brand's social media channels, next week, exploring the OREOVERSE.
Web3 is not a new ambit for Stewart, having launched her personal NFT collection "Fresh mint" in 2021.
Also read | A real estate portfolio in the metaverse can be rewarding, and risky too
"We’re so excited to enter the metaverse! OREO is the cookie that begs to be played with and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit," said Julia Rosenbloom, Senior Brand Manager, OREO, in the release. "The Most OREO OREO cookie gives fans a whole new way to engage with us playfully. By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the new OREOVERSE world."