High school students asked to describe ‘sexual fantasy’ in bizarre assignment

Screenshots of the assignment have been slammed on social media (Image credit: @libsoftiktok/Twitter)

A high school in Oregon is under fire for an assignment asking students to write a short story describing a “sexual fantasy.”

Health class students at Churchill High School were tasked with writing a paragraph or two detailing a sexual fantasy in an assignment that raised eyebrows on social media, the New York Post reported. Students were instructed to include sex toys in the story.

“You will write a short story of a paragraph or two. This story is a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI),’’ the assignment read. “You will choose 3 items (romantic music, candles, massage oil, feather, feather boa, flavored syrup, etc) to use in your story. Your story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex.”

Photographs of the assignment went viral on social media, inviting backlash from different quarters.



A teacher in @4Jschools allegedly gave students this assignment to write a detailed paper about a sexual fantasy pic.twitter.com/ONH2Qx57Lv

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2023

A tweet featuring the assignment has been viewed over 5.4 million times on Twitter, where many slammed the teacher who wrote the assignment.

Churchill High School in Eugene, Oregon confirmed on March 13 that the viral image was authentic and students had indeed been asked to detail their sexual fantasy in the assignment. The school’s principal said the administration would work with the district office to review the content and context of assignments and replace the curriculum.

According to ABC News, concerned parents also called out similarly problematic assignments that the students have received in the past. In February, for example, an assignment called “With Whom Would You Do It?” involved a spinning wheel in the classroom with various sexual acts. When the wheel stopped at one of the acts, students were asked to write the initials of a boy and a girl with whom they would do the activity.