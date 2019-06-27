Oppo unveils the world's first Under Screen Camera at the MWC Shanghai 2019

Oppo has unveiled the world’s first Under-Screen Camera (USC) technology at the Mobile World Conference in Shanghai. The new tech is aimed at offering a real all-screen smartphone with no notches or holes on display. Although Oppo has unveiled the USC, the latest tech has some challenges to clear for good quality photos.

The USC comes with a custom camera module, an enhanced translucent panel material combined with processing algorithms to take selfies. Although there is no notch or hole on display, pictures uploaded by Oppo show that the translucent panel for the USC can be spotted from different angles.



The algorithms behind our USC technology showcased at #MWC19 include haze removal, HDR and white balance resulting in a bezel-less phone, yet with a selfie camera that rivals current smartphones in the market today. #MoreThanTheSeen pic.twitter.com/yTpWgIMLmA

— OPPO (@oppo) June 26, 2019

Since there is an additional translucent layer covering the front camera, images currently loose sharpness and offer not-so-good output. Oppo said that the company is working on fixing the issue with the software. Currently, the company has developed some algorithms to deal with haze, glare, colour bleeding and softening.

While the tech is not perfect for replacing notches or pop-up cameras, it is undoubtedly the first step towards an all-screen display.