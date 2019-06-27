App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo unveils the world's first Under Screen Camera at the MWC Shanghai 2019

While the tech is not perfect for replacing notches or pop-up cameras, it is undoubtedly the first step towards an all-screen display.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Oppo has unveiled the world’s first Under-Screen Camera (USC) technology at the Mobile World Conference in Shanghai. The new tech is aimed at offering a real all-screen smartphone with no notches or holes on display. Although Oppo has unveiled the USC, the latest tech has some challenges to clear for good quality photos.

The USC comes with a custom camera module, an enhanced translucent panel material combined with processing algorithms to take selfies. Although there is no notch or hole on display, pictures uploaded by Oppo show that the translucent panel for the USC can be spotted from different angles.

Since there is an additional translucent layer covering the front camera, images currently loose sharpness and offer not-so-good output. Oppo said that the company is working on fixing the issue with the software. Currently, the company has developed some algorithms to deal with haze, glare, colour bleeding and softening.

While the tech is not perfect for replacing notches or pop-up cameras, it is undoubtedly the first step towards an all-screen display. 

Close
Oppo has stated that it would launch a smartphone with USC in the near future, without mentioning any time period. Its Chinese counterpart Xiaomi too had teased a smartphone with under display camera a few weeks ago. Soon after Oppo teased the tech, Xiaomi uploaded a short video showcasing a smartphone with no notches and the camera under the display. 

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones #Technology

