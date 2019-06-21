Oppo to unveil a prototype smartphone with a camera under the screen

In a bid to eliminate the notch, smartphone manufacturers have done everything from drilling holes in the screen to using a pop-up or flipping mechanism to allow users to get selfies. However, none of these solutions can be seen as permanent ones.

The punch-hole notch, despite its excellent look and feel, is still a notch, while introducing moving parts to a device can backfire. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently posted on social media showcasing a phone with an in-display camera, which combines hardware and software to completely do away with the notch.

When the company first shared the video, it was nothing more than a concept to be implemented on Oppo smartphones in the future. However, a recent post by the Chinese smartphone maker confirms the arrival of the in-display camera in the “not too distant future”. Keep in mind, when we say, “not too distant future,” we mean next week.

Oppo recently sent invitations to Chinese media representatives to experience the world’s first under-display camera at Mobile World Congress Asia, which will begin from June 26 in Shanghai, China. The other text on the invite roughly translates, “Even more surface”, implying more screen real estate.

While we don’t expect Oppo to showcase a fully functional phone with an in-display front camera, we do expect to see a prototype and will likely get a better understanding of how the technology will work.

The event is scheduled to begin at 02:00 pm GMT at Oppo’s booth. MWC Shanghai is a spin-off to MWC Barcelona, which took place earlier this year in February.