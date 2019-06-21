App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo to unveil a prototype smartphone with a camera under the screen

Oppo could also provide an explanation about how the technology works.

Carlsen Martin

In a bid to eliminate the notch, smartphone manufacturers have done everything from drilling holes in the screen to using a pop-up or flipping mechanism to allow users to get selfies. However, none of these solutions can be seen as permanent ones.

The punch-hole notch, despite its excellent look and feel, is still a notch, while introducing moving parts to a device can backfire. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently posted on social media showcasing a phone with an in-display camera, which combines hardware and software to completely do away with the notch.

When the company first shared the video, it was nothing more than a concept to be implemented on Oppo smartphones in the future. However, a recent post by the Chinese smartphone maker confirms the arrival of the in-display camera in the “not too distant future”. Keep in mind, when we say, “not too distant future,” we mean next week.

Close
Oppo recently sent invitations to Chinese media representatives to experience the world’s first under-display camera at Mobile World Congress Asia, which will begin from June 26 in Shanghai, China. The other text on the invite roughly translates, “Even more surface”, implying more screen real estate.

While we don’t expect Oppo to showcase a fully functional phone with an in-display front camera, we do expect to see a prototype and will likely get a better understanding of how the technology will work.

The event is scheduled to begin at 02:00 pm GMT at Oppo’s booth. MWC Shanghai is a spin-off to MWC Barcelona, which took place earlier this year in February.

MWC Shanghai will give several manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region a platform to showcase their innovation and technological advancements before implementing them in actual devices.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphone #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.