Oppo to showcase smartphone with under-display camera on June 26

Recently, Oppo teased a smartphone with an under-display front camera. The video uploaded on Oppo’s various social media accounts suggested that the product is still in its prototype phase and is not releasing anytime soon.

In the latest development, Oppo has dropped another teaser of the under-display camera smartphone, which would be revealed first on June 26.

Oppo has uploaded a 15-second teaser video on Twitter showcasing the possible solution for an all-screen smartphone with no motorised cameras.

The video shows Oppo’s innovation over the years for housing the front camera via motors and notches as bezels kept shrinking. From the Oppo N1 with a motorised rotating camera to the Rising camera on F11 Pro and the latest Shark-fin camera on Reno, Oppo has tried several ways to ditch bezels and notches for the front camera.

At the end of the video, the company has shown off an all-screen smartphone with a circular outline for the hidden front camera.

The company has not revealed the name or given details about the internals. Oppo would give a first-look of the new tech on June 26 at the Oppo Innovation Event during MWC Shanghai.

However, the Chinese manufacturer is not launching the smartphone at the event. Oppo’s VP Shen Yiren wrote on Weibo that the company is currently focusing on solving the complexities of the under-display front camera. Due to the current challenges, he stated that it is difficult to mass produce the tech in large quantities, as per a report by 91Mobiles.