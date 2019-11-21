Oppo Reno 3 with dual-mode 5G and ColorOS 7 to be launched in December

It is unclear if ColorOS 7 on Reno 3 will be based on Android 9 or Android 10.
Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 3 will launch next month in China. During the ColorOS 7 launch, the company confirmed that the Reno 3 will be the first Oppo smartphone to boot on ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.
The Chinese smartphone-maker has also confirmed that the Reno 3 will be 5G-ready. A post made through the company’s official Weibo account confirms that the Reno 3 will support dual-mode 5G support. This means that the Reno 3 will support Standalone mode (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode networking standards.
It is unclear if ColorOS 7 on Reno 3 will be based on Android 9 or Android 10. The Weibo post does not reveal any other features of the Reno 3.
Earlier this month, alleged specifications of the Reno 3 had surfaced online. It was revealed that the Reno 3 could feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and have a quad-camera array on the back with a 60MP primary lens. The other three sensors would include 8MP, 13MP and 2MP sensors.
For selfies, Reno 3 could feature a 32MP front camera. It is unknown if the device will continue to sport the shark-fin pop-up camera found on Reno 2 (Review) or have a water-drop notch like the Reno Ace. Other rumoured specs include 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, among others.It would be interesting to see if the Reno 3 gets support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge found on the Realme X2 Pro (Review).