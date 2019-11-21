Oppo Reno 3 with dual-mode 5G and ColorOS 7 to be launched in December

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 3 will launch next month in China. During the ColorOS 7 launch, the company confirmed that the Reno 3 will be the first Oppo smartphone to boot on ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

The Chinese smartphone-maker has also confirmed that the Reno 3 will be 5G-ready. A post made through the company’s official Weibo account confirms that the Reno 3 will support dual-mode 5G support. This means that the Reno 3 will support Standalone mode (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode networking standards.

It is unclear if ColorOS 7 on Reno 3 will be based on Android 9 or Android 10. The Weibo post does not reveal any other features of the Reno 3.

Earlier this month, alleged specifications of the Reno 3 had surfaced online. It was revealed that the Reno 3 could feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and have a quad-camera array on the back with a 60MP primary lens. The other three sensors would include 8MP, 13MP and 2MP sensors.

For selfies, Reno 3 could feature a 32MP front camera. It is unknown if the device will continue to sport the shark-fin pop-up camera found on Reno 2 (Review) or have a water-drop notch like the Reno Ace. Other rumoured specs include 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, among others.