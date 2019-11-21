App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno 3 with dual-mode 5G and ColorOS 7 to be launched in December

It is unclear if ColorOS 7 on Reno 3 will be based on Android 9 or Android 10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 3 will launch next month in China. During the ColorOS 7 launch, the company confirmed that the Reno 3 will be the first Oppo smartphone to boot on ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. 

The Chinese smartphone-maker has also confirmed that the Reno 3 will be 5G-ready. A post made through the company’s official Weibo account confirms that the Reno 3 will support dual-mode 5G support. This means that the Reno 3 will support Standalone mode (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode networking standards.

It is unclear if ColorOS 7 on Reno 3 will be based on Android 9 or Android 10. The Weibo post does not reveal any other features of the Reno 3. 

Close

Earlier this month, alleged specifications of the Reno 3 had surfaced online. It was revealed that the Reno 3 could feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and have a quad-camera array on the back with a 60MP primary lens. The other three sensors would include 8MP, 13MP and 2MP sensors. 

related news

For selfies, Reno 3 could feature a 32MP front camera. It is unknown if the device will continue to sport the shark-fin pop-up camera found on Reno 2 (Review) or have a water-drop notch like the Reno Ace. Other rumoured specs include 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, among others.

It would be interesting to see if the Reno 3 gets support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge found on the Realme X2 Pro (Review).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.