Oppo sale on Flipkart: Check discounts on the Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Reno2 series, F11 Pro and more

With the launch of the new Oppo Reno series right around the corner, the company recently announced the Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Flipkart.

The sale is already live and will end on February 27. Flipkart is also offering complete mobile protection at just Rs 1 on select Oppo models, and discounts across a spectrum of price points from budget to flagships.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is now available at just Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition offers a top-tier camera experience that is similar and better in some areas than the OnePlus 7 Pro. You also get a flagship-grade processor in the Snapdragon 855 and a full-screen display.

In terms of budget options, Oppo’s A3s and A5s are available from Rs 5,990 and Rs 8,490, respectively. Additionally, the Oppo A1K and Oppo K1 are available for Rs 7,490 and Rs 9,990, respectively. The Oppo A5 (2020 Edition) will be available from Rs 11,490, while the Oppo A9 (2020 Edition) starts from Rs 15,990.

Other phones getting discounts are the Oppo F9 Pro, which will set you back Rs 17,990, while the F11 Pro now starts from Rs 15,990. The Oppo Reno 2 series is also getting some discounts with the Reno2 F and Reno2 Z available at Rs 21,990 and Rs 25,990, respectively. However, we still believe the Reno 10x Zoom Edition is a far better option.