Oppo reveals specifications of Reno 2, to feature Snapdragon 730G, 4,000 mAh battery

Oppo would launch the Reno 2 series in India on August 28. The company has started dropping teasers, confirming some specifications of the Reno 2.

We are less than a week away from Oppo’s unveiling of the Reno 2 series in India. The company is rumoured to launch three new smartphones under the lineup, namely Reno 2, Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z. Oppo has already confirmed a quad-camera setup and an all-screen design on the Reno 2 series.

Oppo has now revealed more details of the Reno 2. It would sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Reno 2 would have the same all-screen design with a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio as the currently Reno and Reno 10x Zoom (Review) smartphones available in India.

For added screen protection, the Reno 2 would get Corning Gorilla Glass 6, while the 3D curved glass back would have Gorilla Glass 5 on it.

Performance specifications include a Snapdragon 730G with 8GB RAM and 256GB memory. The Reno 2 would have a significantly large 4,000 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 via USB Type-C.

For smartphone gamers, the Reno 2 would have features like Game Boost 3.0, Game Assistant, anti-cheat extension, optimised Wi-Fi and 25 percent faster graphics rendering. The Reno 2 would also have HDR10 gaming support for an enhanced gaming experience.

For secure unlocking, the Reno 2 would feature an in-display fingerprint scanner with G3 optical fingerprint sensor technology.

These specifications are similar to what was reported previously. The report also mentions some specifications and pricing details of the Reno 2 series.

While a quad-camera setup is confirmed, the sensor details are not officially confirmed. However, leaks suggest that there would be a 48MP f/1.7 Sony iMX586 primary camera and an 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

For zoom, there would also be a 13MP telephoto lens, which according to Oppo India’s website listing, would have 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. Lastly, there would be a 2MP depth sensor with ‘special portrait modes.’ The camera unit would support features like Hybrid image Stabilisation, Real-Time Video Blur, 3D Audio Zoom, etc. For selfies, the Reno 2 would have the same 16MP shark-fin style pop-up camera.

Meanwhile, the Reno 2Z would sport a marginally smaller 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a MediaTek P90 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. Reno 2Z would have the same 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging, like the Reno 2.

Optics would include a quad-camera setup with Sony IMX586 48MP primary camera. The other three sensors would include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree Field-of-View and two 2MP depth sensors for special portrait effects in photos and videos.

In terms of pricing, the Reno 2Z could launch in India in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment.