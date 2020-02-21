App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno3 Pro with six cameras arriving on March 2; smartphone available for pre-order

The phone is available for pre-order on Amazon and Flipkart.

Carlsen Martin

Oppo is gearing up to launch another smartphone under its Reno brand in India on March 2. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Reno3 series in China in December 2019. Both the standard and Pro Reno3 handset offered 5G connectivity with the former boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset and the latter packing a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Now, Oppo is planning to launch a 4G LTE version of the Reno3 Pro in India. A teaser page for the upcoming Reno3 Pro has already gone live on the company's official India website. Oppo has unveiled a teaser video of the Reno3 Pro's dual-camera setup on the front which is in a hole-punch notch. Additionally, the front camera will have a 44-megapixel primary shooter with a depth sensor. The screen on the Reno3 Pro seems flat as compared to the Reno3 Pro 5G that launched in China, which has 2.5D curved edges. The Reno3 Pro will have a metal frame for a premium feel.

Source: GSMArena

Close

The video confirms that the quad-camera setup is likely to be similar to that of the Reno 3 Pro 5G. The Reno3 Pro will pack a 64-megapixel primary sensor as opposed to a 48-megapixel main shooter on the Reno3 Pro 5G. Other sensors will likely be the same as the Reno3 Pro 5G – 13-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto sensor, 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

related news

Considering the Reno3 Pro won't support 5G connectivity, the chipset won't be the same as its Chinese counterpart. A GSMArena report suggests that Amazon India and Flipkart will offer free wireless speakers for the first 1,000 customers who purchase the Reno3 Pro. Around 1000 people will have the opportunity to win complete damage protection for the device or wireless Oppo Enco earbuds with active noise cancellation.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #5G #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.