Oppo Reno3 Pro with six cameras arriving on March 2; smartphone available for pre-order

Oppo is gearing up to launch another smartphone under its Reno brand in India on March 2. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Reno3 series in China in December 2019. Both the standard and Pro Reno3 handset offered 5G connectivity with the former boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset and the latter packing a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Now, Oppo is planning to launch a 4G LTE version of the Reno3 Pro in India. A teaser page for the upcoming Reno3 Pro has already gone live on the company's official India website. Oppo has unveiled a teaser video of the Reno3 Pro's dual-camera setup on the front which is in a hole-punch notch. Additionally, the front camera will have a 44-megapixel primary shooter with a depth sensor. The screen on the Reno3 Pro seems flat as compared to the Reno3 Pro 5G that launched in China, which has 2.5D curved edges. The Reno3 Pro will have a metal frame for a premium feel.

The video confirms that the quad-camera setup is likely to be similar to that of the Reno 3 Pro 5G. The Reno3 Pro will pack a 64-megapixel primary sensor as opposed to a 48-megapixel main shooter on the Reno3 Pro 5G. Other sensors will likely be the same as the Reno3 Pro 5G – 13-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto sensor, 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.