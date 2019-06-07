Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom go on sale today at 12 noon: Specs, Price and other details

Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom are all set to go on sale today for the first time in India. The latest sub-brand from Oppo debuted in India on May 28 where the company launched the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. Both the smartphones would be available for purchase across online and offline stores.

The Reno comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the Reno 10x Zoom is available in two storage options of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The highlight feature of these devices is the shark-fin mechanism for the front camera and earpiece. While both devices share the same design, they come with different internals. They come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for biometric authentication.

Reno 10x Zoom

The Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The display does not have a notch or punch-hole, thus resulting in an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent.

Under the hood, Reno 10x Zoom gets powered by a top-of-the-line 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core SoC paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Oppo claims that the SoC offers 45 percent performance improvement over its predecessor. To back the processor, it gets a 4,065 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique.

For optics, there are three cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.7 camera and an 8MP 120-degree ultra wide sensor. As the name suggests, the third 13MP f/3.0 sensor, which is a telephoto lens, offers 10x hybrid optical zoom. The camera unit supports Dual OIS, HDR, and also comes with Ultra-Night mode 2.0. The shark-fin motor houses the rear flash as well as the 16MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and face-unlock. At the launch, Oppo stated that the shark-fin motor pops-up in 0.8 seconds. It runs on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 out of the box.

Reno 10x Zoom with 6GB + 128GB variant be available on Flipkart and offline stores for Rs 39,990, whereas the 8GB + 256GB would go on sale for Rs 49,990. It would be available in Jet Black and Ocean Green colours.

Reno

The standard Reno comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has the same 93.1 percent screen to body ratio as its bigger variant. For performance, Reno gets a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It gets a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Camera specifications include a dual camera setup at the back. It consists of a primary 48MP f/1.7 lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Like the Reno 10x Zoom, the Reno also gets a shark-fin motor that houses a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera. It boots on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 out of the box.

The standard Reno goes on sale for Rs 32,990 on Amazon and offline stores. It would be available in a single Jet Black colour variant.