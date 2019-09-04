Oppo Reno premium smartphone teased with 90Hz display, could feature 5G connectivity

Oppo recently dropped a new line up of its Reno series, which brings several new innovations in smartphone tech. The Oppo Reno was the first phone to offer a 10x lossless zoom and a new pop-up Shark Fin front camera. The Dynamic AMOLED screen on the Reno 2 is also a step above competitors at that price point.

Oppo VP Brian Shen recently took to Weibo to announce the next big update coming to the Reno series. The post teased a 90Hz display on the upcoming Oppo Reno handset, which is also expected to support Super VOOC charging. Although Oppo just launched the Reno 2 series, the company failed to bring a successor to flagship Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

The 20W VOOC adapter that came bundled with the Reno 10x Zoom delivered excellent charging speeds. The new Super VOOC charging technology could be capable of doubling those charging speeds.

The upcoming device with the 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel could be the successor to the Reno 10x Zoom or Reno 5G. The device will likely get an upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform and could come with both 4G and 5G modems.

An Oppo handset that supported 5G connectivity was recently spotted on Chinese regulatory website TENAA by Asudroid. And, given some of the specifications reported, the device teased on Weibo is likely to be the Oppo Reno 5G.

The second 5G Reno device is expected to double the zoom. It is also rumoured to get a quad-camera setup and a 3,930 mAh battery. Alongside the 90Hz refresh rate, this new Reno 5G mobile phone could also support Oppo’s 50w SuperVOOC fast charging technology.