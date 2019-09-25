Oppo Reno Ace renders reveal design and other specs ahead of October 10 launch

Oppo has confirmed the launch of Reno Ace on October 10 in China. The company has confirmed some specifications of the Reno Ace in its launch event teaser image. A couple of weeks ahead of the launch, a report has revealed fresh image renders of the Reno Ace.

Oppo Reno Ace is confirmed to get a 90Hz refresh rate display. The company’s teaser image confirmed that Reno Ace would feature a water-drop notch display. A 91Mobiles report has revealed other design details of the Reno Ace from all sides.

As confirmed, there would be a water-drop style display at the top. The display would have narrow bezels on the sides, with the chin bezel being slightly thicker.

The back panel has a quad-camera setup aligned vertically in the centre. Reno Ace would feature a primary 48MP sensor with other three sensors likely being 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto and a 2MP portrait sensor. It is expected to get the 10x hybrid zoom feature from the Reno 10x Zoom (detailed review).

The power button is placed on the right edge, whereas the volume rockers are on the left edge. The Reno Ace is also confirmed to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.

Other confirmed specifications include a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 65W SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charging support.