Oppo Reno 3 leaked specifications suggest quad-cameras with 60MP sensor

Rumours about the Oppo Reno 3 have surfaced online. Oppo launched the Reno2 in August, three months after it launched Reno and Reno 10x Zoom in India. It won't be a surprise if the company refreshes the Reno line-up soon with the launch of Reno 3.
Tipster Mukul Sharma has uploaded alleged specifications of the Oppo Reno 3. The spec-list is incomplete but gives a fair idea of what can be expected from the next-generation Reno smartphone.
According to the tipster, Reno 3 will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. There is no mention of an all-screen design or a water-drop notch on the Reno 3 as yet. The smartphone is said to get a quad-camera array at the back with a 60MP primary lens. The other three sensors would include 8MP, 13MP and 2MP sensors.
For selfies, Reno 3 could feature a 32MP front camera.
The tipster has not mentioned which processor will power the Reno 3 but stated it will come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. There will also be a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging on the Reno 3.
Reno 3 is said to be 5G-ready. Sharma has also listed the price of both the storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant will be launched for Yuan 3,299 (roughly Rs 33,000), whereas the 8GB + 256GB model will reportedly carry a price tag of Yuan 3,599 (roughly Rs 36,000).Oppo has not confirmed the launch of Reno 3 so far. We recommend taking the specs mentioned above with a pinch of salt till official details arrive. The company recently launched the Reno2 series in India which included the Reno2 (Review), Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z.Special Thursday Expiry on
