Oppo Reno 2 vs Reno 10x Zoom: Here's why the Reno 2 is priced lesser

Oppo has launched the Reno 2 in India that features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. Another USP of the Reno 2 is the 20x zoom support. In terms of pricing, the Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 and sits below the Reno 10x Zoom which was launched for Rs 39,990.

Parameters Oppo Reno 2 Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Display 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The all-screen design results in a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The all-screen design results in a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC RAM 8GB 6GB/ 8GB Storage 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 48MP f/1.7 + 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto + 2MP portrait lens Rear camera supports 2x optical, 5x hybrid, 20x digital zoom. 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP telephoto, f/3.0 + 8 MP 120-degree, f/2.2 ultra-wide lens Close Rear camera supports 2x optical zoom, 6X and 10x Hybrid Zoom and up to 60x digital zoom Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh 4,065mAh Biometrics Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner Operating system Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.1 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Price Rs 36,990 for 8GB + 256GB variant Rs 39,990 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 49,990 for 8GB + 256GB

Now you might be wondering why is the Reno 2 which offers 20x Zoom is priced lesser than the Reno 10x Zoom? We list out and compare the specifications of both the devices and explain to you why the Reno 2 is comparatively affordable.

The display on both the Reno devices is the same. Both offer an all-screen design with a 93.1 pecent screen-to-body ratio.

While things may look same at the front, its the rear panel and the internals that make the difference.

The Reno 2 gets an additional portrait sensor at the back. The rear camera on the Reno 2 shoots 2x optical, 5x hybrid and 10x digital zoom images. Compare that to the Reno 10x Zoom which shoots 2x optical zoom, up to 10x Hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom.

The rear LED flash is now placed alongside the camera unit. On the Reno 10x Zoom, the LED flash can be found at the back of the shark-fin pop-up camera.

As far as internals go, the Reno 2 gets Snapdragon 730G with a single storage option of 8GB + 256GB.

Although it is a new generation Reno device, the Reno 2 is more or less an upgraded 'lite' version of the Reno 10x Zoom. They share the same design, shark-fin front camera, and even a similar-sized battery cell.

The upgrade is essentially the fourth sensor at the back and '5x hybrid zoom' instead of 10x on the Reno 10x Zoom.