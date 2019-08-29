App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno 2 vs Reno 10x Zoom: Here's why the Reno 2 is priced lesser

We list out and compare the specifications of both the devices and explain to you why the Reno 2 is comparatively affordable.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Oppo has launched the Reno 2 in India that features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. Another USP of the Reno 2 is the 20x zoom support. In terms of pricing, the Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 and sits below the Reno 10x Zoom which was launched for Rs 39,990.

Now you might be wondering why is the Reno 2 which offers 20x Zoom is priced lesser than the Reno 10x Zoom?  We list out and compare the specifications of both the devices and explain to you why the Reno 2 is comparatively affordable.
ParametersOppo Reno 2Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Display6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The all-screen design results in a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The all-screen design results in a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
RAM8GB6GB/ 8GB
Storage256GB128GB / 256GB
Rear Camera

48MP f/1.7 + 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto + 2MP portrait lens

Rear camera supports 2x optical, 5x hybrid, 20x digital zoom.

48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP telephoto, f/3.0 + 8 MP 120-degree, f/2.2 ultra-wide lens

Rear camera supports 2x optical zoom, 6X and 10x Hybrid Zoom and up to 60x digital zoom
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.016 MP, f/2.0
Battery4,000 mAh4,065mAh
BiometricsFace unlock, In-display fingerprint scannerFace unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner
Operating systemAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6.1Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
PriceRs 36,990 for 8GB + 256GB  variantRs 39,990 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 49,990 for 8GB + 256GB

The display on both the Reno devices is the same. Both offer an all-screen design with a 93.1 pecent screen-to-body ratio.

While things may look same at the front, its the rear panel and the internals that make the difference.

The Reno 2 gets an additional portrait sensor at the back. The rear camera on the Reno 2 shoots 2x optical, 5x hybrid and 10x digital zoom images. Compare that to the Reno 10x Zoom which shoots 2x optical zoom, up to 10x Hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom.

The rear LED flash is now placed alongside the camera unit. On the Reno 10x Zoom, the LED flash can be found at the back of the shark-fin pop-up camera.

As far as internals go, the Reno 2 gets Snapdragon 730G with a single storage option of 8GB + 256GB.

Although it is a new generation Reno device, the Reno 2 is more or less an upgraded 'lite' version of the Reno 10x Zoom. They share the same design, shark-fin front camera, and even a similar-sized battery cell.

The upgrade is essentially the fourth sensor at the back and '5x hybrid zoom' instead of 10x on the Reno 10x Zoom.

We are currently reviewing the Reno 2. Stay tuned to read a camera comparison with the Reno 10x Zoom soon on Moneycontrol.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

