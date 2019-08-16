Oppo Reno 2 to feature quad-camera setup with 20x Zoom, global debut in India on August 28

Oppo has confirmed the launch of Reno 2 series in India. The official teaser image reveals many specifications about the upcoming Reno smartphones. The Reno 2 series would feature a quad-camera setup with 20x zooming capabilities on the high-end variant.

The Oppo Reno 2 series would debut first in India on August 28, followed by other international markets. The teaser image confirms the highlight specification of the Reno 2 series that would feature a quad-camera setup with 20x Zoom. The company has not revealed how would the smartphone manage to get 20x zoom, but we can presume that it would be a hybrid zoom.

Currently, the Reno 10x Zoom, like its name, supports up to 10x Hybrid zoom with its triple camera setup. The inclusion of 20x Zoom would undoubtedly be a highlight specification of the Reno 2 series.

Details of the other camera sensors are currently unavailable. Apart from the camera, the Reno 2 series would continue to have an all-screen design with very minimum bezels. For the front camera, there would be a shark-fin-style pop-up camera found on the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom (Review).

Oppo is yet to confirm how many smartphones would be launched on August 28 in India. Currently, the Reno lineup consists of the standard Reno and Reno 10x Zoom.