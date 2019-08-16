Oppo Reno 2 to feature quad-camera setup with 20x Zoom, global debut in India on August 28

The inclusion of 20x Zoom would undoubtedly be a highlight specification of the Reno 2 series.
Oppo has confirmed the launch of Reno 2 series in India. The official teaser image reveals many specifications about the upcoming Reno smartphones. The Reno 2 series would feature a quad-camera setup with 20x zooming capabilities on the high-end variant.The Oppo Reno 2 series would debut first in India on August 28, followed by other international markets. The teaser image confirms the highlight specification of the Reno 2 series that would feature a quad-camera setup with 20x Zoom. The company has not revealed how would the smartphone manage to get 20x zoom, but we can presume that it would be a hybrid zoom.
Introducing #OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom. Coming first to India on 28.08.2019 pic.twitter.com/ySwRdeoXLa
— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 16, 2019
Currently, the Reno 10x Zoom, like its name, supports up to 10x Hybrid zoom with its triple camera setup. The inclusion of 20x Zoom would undoubtedly be a highlight specification of the Reno 2 series.
Details of the other camera sensors are currently unavailable. Apart from the camera, the Reno 2 series would continue to have an all-screen design with very minimum bezels. For the front camera, there would be a shark-fin-style pop-up camera found on the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom (Review).