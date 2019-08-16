App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno 2 to feature quad-camera setup with 20x Zoom, global debut in India on August 28

The inclusion of 20x Zoom would undoubtedly be a highlight specification of the Reno 2 series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo has confirmed the launch of Reno 2 series in India. The official teaser image reveals many specifications about the upcoming Reno smartphones. The Reno 2 series would feature a quad-camera setup with 20x zooming capabilities on the high-end variant.

The Oppo Reno 2 series would debut first in India on August 28, followed by other international markets. The teaser image confirms the highlight specification of the Reno 2 series that would feature a quad-camera setup with 20x Zoom. The company has not revealed how would the smartphone manage to get 20x zoom, but we can presume that it would be a hybrid zoom. 

Currently, the Reno 10x Zoom, like its name, supports up to 10x Hybrid zoom with its triple camera setup. The inclusion of 20x Zoom would undoubtedly be a highlight specification of the Reno 2 series.

Details of the other camera sensors are currently unavailable. Apart from the camera, the Reno 2 series would continue to have an all-screen design with very minimum bezels. For the front camera, there would be a shark-fin-style pop-up camera found on the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom (Review).

Close
Oppo is yet to confirm how many smartphones would be launched on August 28 in India. Currently, the Reno lineup consists of the standard Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.