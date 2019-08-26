Oppo Reno 2 series specs and camera features out before launch, Reno A likely to debut alongside

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of the Reno 2 series in India. The company is expected to launch four new smartphones, namely the Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z and Reno A on August 28 in an event in New Delhi. A couple of days before the launch, details about these smartphones are available on the internet.

Starting with the Reno 2F, a 91Mobiles report confirmed that the smartphone would be the most affordable amongst the Reno 2 series. It would sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen would have an ‘Eye Protection Mode’ and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As for the internals, the Reno 2F would get powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There would be a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Samsung Bright GM1 primary sensor with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

The other three sensors would include an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors with support for two new ‘exclusive’ design filters. The Reno 2F would support 10x digital zoom.

The smartphone is likely to priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Some details of the Reno 2 were leaked last week. The 91mobiles report gives out more information about Reno 2’s camera features. The Reno 2 would have a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP lens setup at the back. The rear camera would support two exclusive design filters and have ultra-dark mode as well.

For image stabilisation, the Reno 2 would support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS )and EIS. Reno 2 would be capable of having 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. To compare, the Reno 10x Zoom (Review) offers up to 10x hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom.

Other known details of the Reno 2 include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 93.1 screen-to-body ratio. For added protection, Reno 2’s screen would come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner like the first-generation Reno devices.

Under the hood, it would have a Snapdragon 730G, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It would have a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2 is rumoured to be priced in the sub-Rs 35,000 category, below the Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

The Reno 2Z would be the third smartphone expected to be launched on August 28. Reno 2Z would have a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It would have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front for screen protection.

Performance would be taken care of by a MediaTek P90 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. Reno 2Z would have the same 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging, like the Reno 2.

At the back, there would be a quad-camera setup with Sony IMX586 48MP primary camera. The other three sensors would include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree Field-of-View and two 2MP depth sensors for special portrait effects in photos and videos.

A 16MP pop-up camera would take care of selfies on Reno 2Z. In terms of pricing, the Reno 2Z could launch in India in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment.

Apart from the Reno 2 Series, Oppo is also rumoured to launch the Reno A in India. Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the specifications of Reno A. The report suggests that it would have a different design compared to other Reno smartphones.

The Reno A would have a water-drop notch for the front camera, instead of a shark-fin pop-up camera found on Reno and the Reno 2 series. The Reno A would have a glossy back with the dual-rear camera setup. There would be a 16MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Reno A would have a 25MP f/2.4 front camera.

Images uploaded in the MySmartPrice report suggest that the Reno A could sport an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a rear-mounted one. In that case, the display could be 6.5-inch AMOLED panel that would have a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

Under the hood, Reno A would have a Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. There would be a relatively large 3,400 mAh battery with no word on VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support.

Oppo Reno A would be available in Blue and Black colour options and could be placed next to the Oppo A5s and A9.