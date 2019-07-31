Oppo may launch up to six new smartphones in India before Diwali

Oppo recently launched the Oppo K3 in India starting at Rs 16,990. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer would reportedly launch more at least five more smartphones in India before Diwali this year.

Industry sources informed 91Mobiles that Oppo would launch 5-6 devices in India before Diwali 2019. The company “will continue its commitment by innovating and fulfilling user demands with these phones”.

The company recently launched the Reno 10x-series, Oppo A9, and Oppo K3 in India, which fall in different price categories as per user requirements.

The 91Mobiles report does not mention any specific smartphone or its details. However, these smartphones would be priced across the budget, mid-range, and premium range.

It is speculated that Oppo would introduce new K-series and A-series smartphones in India, later this year. The report also mentions the possibility of Oppo introducing an India-exclusive smartphone as well.

Its recently launched Oppo K3 is the second smartphone after Realme X to feature an all-screen design under Rs 20,000. The 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display has a 1080*2340 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Oppo K3 features a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB RAM. There is a 3,765 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K3 features a dual-camera setup with a 16MP f/1.7 and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 pop-up camera with face unlock support.