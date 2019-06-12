App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo may add dual pop-up selfie cam to its planned foldable smartphone

According to the patent filed, Oppo’s foldable smartphone could come with a fold-out design, similar to Huawei Mate X.

Pranav Hegde
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has filed a patent for a foldable smartphone. What is unique about the license is the presence of a pop-up front camera to avoid the notch.

According to Dutch website LetsGoDigital, which first spotted the filed patent, Oppo’s foldable smartphone could come with a fold-out design, similar to Huawei Mate X. Images show that the foldable smartphone’s bigger screen would have a hinge at the back, which would assist the screen in folding outwards. The hinge would provide rigid support, making the screen less prone to cracking.

Another major design spec revealed is the presence of a pop-up selfie camera. To avoid thick bezels, Oppo could go with a motorised dual-selfie camera. Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X come with chunky bezels at the top and bottom.

The use of hinges and a motorised pop-up camera could also raise a doubt on the foldable smartphone’s overall durability, due to multiple moving parts. Galaxy Fold was delayed due to a gap near the hinge area that allowed outside particles settle under the display, damaging its internal components. The foldable smartphone has been indefinitely delayed, and there are reports that Samsung would re-launch the device next month.

Since this is only a patent, information on the specifications or other details have not been revealed. Oppo has not revealed the name of its foldable smartphone either. It is safe to speculate that Oppo’s foldable smartphone could come with split batteries, like the Galaxy Fold.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Foldable smartphones #Oppo #smartphones

