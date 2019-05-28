App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo launches Reno, Reno 10x Zoom in India with shark-fin style front camera

The screen does not have any kind of notch or punch-hole for the front camera, which has been placed in a shark-fin style pop-up motorised unit.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Oppo has launched its new sub-brand Reno in India. The Chinese manufacturer has debuted in India with two smartphones, namely Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. The devices come with a unique design for the front camera, setting them apart from other smartphones carrying a notch.

Reno

The standard Reno features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen does not have any kind of notch or punch-hole for the front camera, which has been placed in a shark-fin style pop-up motorised unit. With no notch, the standard Reno gets an amazing screen to body ratio of 93.1 percent.

Under the hood is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 for GPU. The processing unit is completed with 8GB RAM options and 128GB internal storage options. For backing up the performance, the standard Reno gets a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. 

related news

The camera department is handled by a dual camera setup at the back. The primary 48MP lens has a Sony IMX 586 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture. It gets coupled with a 5MP depth sensor as a secondary lens. The shark-fin camera at the front has a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 that features AI Wisdom Beauty, HDR, and supports facial recognition.

It has been launched in India for Rs 32,990 and goes on sale starting June 7, with pre-orders starting on May 28.

Reno 10x Zoom Edition

The bigger sibling gets a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Like the standard variant, Reno 10x Zoom also has the same 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, offering an immersive viewing experience. 

For performance, the flagship Reno smartphone comes with a top-of-the-line Octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC clocked at a peak rate of 2.8GHz and Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. It comes paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The battery department is handled by a 4,065 mAh battery which also supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

For optics, Reno 10x Zoom gets a triple rear camera setup. Its primary camera includes a 48MP f/1.7 sensor with a secondary 8MP 120-degree ultra wide sensor. As the name suggests, the third 13MP f/3.0 sensor, which is a telephoto lens, offers 10x hybrid optical zoom. The camera unit supports Dual OIS and HDR. At the front, it has the same 16MP f/2.0 sensor as the standard Reno.

The camera unit on standard Reno does not get OIS but supports EIS. It c0mes with features like Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and five different Portrait Modes.

For video, the device supports up to 4K at 60 fps and includes OIS and EIS.

Reno 10x Zoom starts in India at Rs 39,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB models has been priced at Rs 49,900. The smartphones go on sale from June 7 in two colours — Jet Black and Ocean Green.
First Published on May 28, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #Reno #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SpiceJet Posts 22% Jump in Fourth-quarter Profit, Sees Strong Year Ahe ...

Baku Streets Silent ahead of Europa League Final as Arsenal, Chelsea F ...

Big Blow to Mamata as 16 TMC MLAs Resign from Party Along With Mukul R ...

Ridley Scott is Writing and Directing a Third Alien Prequel, Details I ...

Before #JCBKiKhudai, This Is How JCB's Excavator Has Always Been a Par ...

DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters

Six Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Cancer

Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Freedom Fight ...

Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.