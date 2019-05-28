Oppo launches Reno, Reno 10x Zoom in India with shark-fin style front camera

Oppo has launched its new sub-brand Reno in India. The Chinese manufacturer has debuted in India with two smartphones, namely Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. The devices come with a unique design for the front camera, setting them apart from other smartphones carrying a notch.

Reno

The standard Reno features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen does not have any kind of notch or punch-hole for the front camera, which has been placed in a shark-fin style pop-up motorised unit. With no notch, the standard Reno gets an amazing screen to body ratio of 93.1 percent.

Under the hood is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 for GPU. The processing unit is completed with 8GB RAM options and 128GB internal storage options. For backing up the performance, the standard Reno gets a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

The camera department is handled by a dual camera setup at the back. The primary 48MP lens has a Sony IMX 586 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture. It gets coupled with a 5MP depth sensor as a secondary lens. The shark-fin camera at the front has a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 that features AI Wisdom Beauty, HDR, and supports facial recognition.

It has been launched in India for Rs 32,990 and goes on sale starting June 7, with pre-orders starting on May 28.

Reno 10x Zoom Edition

The bigger sibling gets a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Like the standard variant, Reno 10x Zoom also has the same 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, offering an immersive viewing experience.

For performance, the flagship Reno smartphone comes with a top-of-the-line Octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC clocked at a peak rate of 2.8GHz and Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. It comes paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The battery department is handled by a 4,065 mAh battery which also supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

For optics, Reno 10x Zoom gets a triple rear camera setup. Its primary camera includes a 48MP f/1.7 sensor with a secondary 8MP 120-degree ultra wide sensor. As the name suggests, the third 13MP f/3.0 sensor, which is a telephoto lens, offers 10x hybrid optical zoom. The camera unit supports Dual OIS and HDR. At the front, it has the same 16MP f/2.0 sensor as the standard Reno.

The camera unit on standard Reno does not get OIS but supports EIS. It c0mes with features like Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and five different Portrait Modes.

For video, the device supports up to 4K at 60 fps and includes OIS and EIS.

Reno 10x Zoom starts in India at Rs 39,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB models has been priced at Rs 49,900. The smartphones go on sale from June 7 in two colours — Jet Black and Ocean Green.