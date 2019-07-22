Oppo K3 with 16MP pop-up camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India

Oppo has launched the Oppo K3 in India for Rs 16,999. The smartphone is second after Realme X to offer an all-screen design with no notch. The Oppo K3 would go on sale starting July 23 exclusively on Amazon.

The Oppo K3 comes to India in two different variants. The base variant features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas the 8GB RAM variant offers 128GB internal storage.

The highlight feature of Oppo K3 is its display. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and DC Dimming technology.

Under the hood, the 6GB/8GB RAM is paired with a Snapdragon 710 SoC and offers 64GB/ 128GB non-expandable storage. For gaming, the Oppo K3 features GameBoost 2.0 that assists in providing an enhanced experience without any interruption.

Optics include dual cameras with a 16MP + 2MP setup. The rear camera unit comes loaded with features like AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Mode and Ultra Clear Night View 2.0.

For selfies, there is a 16MP pop-up camera that the company claims to pop within 0.74 seconds and offer a five-year life.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, etc. The smartphone comes in two colours, namely Aurora Blue and Jade Black.