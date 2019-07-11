App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo K3 to launch in India on July 19 with pop-up camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC

For a better gaming experience, the Oppo K3 comes with GameBoost 2.0 that includes Touch Boost and Frame Boost features.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo K3 in India. The new all-screen smartphone would launch on July 19 and is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. The Oppo K3 comes with a pop-up camera, which is also found on the F11 Pro.

E-commerce website Amazon has confirmed the launch of Oppo K3 in India on July 19. The microsite reveals most of the specifications of the Oppo K3, which are similar to the Chinese variant. According to the listing, the Oppo K3 would feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with DC Dimming support. It would have a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Oppo K3 would get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage option. The Chinese variant comes with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. For a better gaming experience, the Oppo K3 comes with GameBoost 2.0 that includes Touch Boost and Frame Boost features. There is a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Camera specs include dual-cameras at the back with a primary 16MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes pre-loaded with features like AI portrait mode, AI scene detection, Ultra Clear Night View 2.0, etc. The Oppo K3 ditches the notch and instead comes with a pop-up motor for the 16MP front camera.

Other specifications include an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometrics. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, etc. Oppo has included a 20W fast-charger in the box, but the Oppo K3 can support a 50W fast charger as well.

The Oppo K3 was launched during May in China starting at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100) for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are available for Yuan 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,100) and Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,200), respectively.

Oppo has not revealed if it could launch the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB storage. The Chinese manufacturer has confirmed an 8GB + 128GB variant on Amazon India.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones #Technology

