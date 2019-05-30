Oppo has launched the Reno 10x Zoom Edition, but how does it fare against the OnePlus 7 Pro?

The Chinese smartphone giants are taking control of the flagship market in 2019 with manufacturers introducing new and improved handsets that offer a significant increase in performance and functionality from their predecessors.

Handset OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Display 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED (1440 x 3120 pixels), 515 ppi, 90Hz Refresh Rate 6.6-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels), 387 ppi, 60Hz Refresh Rate RAM 6GB / 8GB / 12GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard) 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1 Storage) Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.6 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4,000mAh 4,065mAh Charging Warp Charge 30 VOOC 3.0 Price Rs 39,990 Rs 48,999

Oppo recently unveiled a very-capable Reno handset, but how does it fare against another handset released less than two weeks back, the “OnePlus 7 Pro”. Let’s find out in this ultimate spec comparison.

Performance

The OnePlus 7 Pro should edge out the Reno in performance courtesy of the UFS 3.0 storage standards, which significantly improves the read and write speeds.

Display

The “display” is where the OnePlus 7 Pro really shines. The Fluid AMOLED panel on the OnePlus has a higher resolution and pixel density than the AMOLED screen on the Reno. Additionally, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen also features a 90Hz refresh rate as compared to the 60Hz refresh rate on the Reno.

Battery

While battery capacity on both phones is more or less the same; the more vibrant OLED coupled with the 90Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 7 Pro is an absolute battery hog.

Software

The OxygenOS 9.5 skin on the OnePlus 7 Pro offers a near-stock Android experience and incorporates better features as compared to Oppo’s ColorOS 6.0 on Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Camera

The OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition both feature a triple rear camera setup with the pop-up selfie camera. And, while DxOMark rates the OnePlus 7 Pro camera as one of the best in the world; we found it still lacked in several areas. The Oppo Reno, 10x Zoom Edition, also features a 10x Hybrid Zoom that’ll let you get up close and personal to the subject. We'll just have to call this one a tie.

There's no question as to who would win this one; the base variants of both the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and OnePlus 7 Pro have a difference of Rs 9,000 between them.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and OnePlus 7 Pro are both excellent phones. But the additional features the OnePlus 7 Pro brings to the table just about justifies the extra price. While the performance bump maybe minimal, good software and an excellent display on the OnePlus 7 Pro really make it worth the additional 9K.