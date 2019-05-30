App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo has launched the Reno 10x Zoom Edition, but how does it fare against the OnePlus 7 Pro?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

Carlsen Martin
The Chinese smartphone giants are taking control of the flagship market in 2019 with manufacturers introducing new and improved handsets that offer a significant increase in performance and functionality from their predecessors.

Oppo recently unveiled a very-capable Reno handset, but how does it fare against another handset released less than two weeks back, the “OnePlus 7 Pro”. Let’s find out in this ultimate spec comparison.
Handset OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Display 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED (1440 x 3120 pixels), 515 ppi, 90Hz Refresh Rate 6.6-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels), 387 ppi, 60Hz Refresh Rate
RAM 6GB / 8GB / 12GB 6GB / 8GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard) 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.6 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2
Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0
Battery 4,000mAh 4,065mAh
Charging Warp Charge 30 VOOC 3.0
Price Rs 39,990 Rs 48,999

Performance

The OnePlus 7 Pro should edge out the Reno in performance courtesy of the UFS 3.0 storage standards, which significantly improves the read and write speeds.

Display

The “display” is where the OnePlus 7 Pro really shines. The Fluid AMOLED panel on the OnePlus has a higher resolution and pixel density than the AMOLED screen on the Reno. Additionally, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen also features a 90Hz refresh rate as compared to the 60Hz refresh rate on the Reno.

Battery

While battery capacity on both phones is more or less the same; the more vibrant OLED coupled with the 90Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 7 Pro is an absolute battery hog.

Software 

The OxygenOS 9.5 skin on the OnePlus 7 Pro offers a near-stock Android experience and incorporates better features as compared to Oppo’s ColorOS 6.0 on Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Camera

The OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition both feature a triple rear camera setup with the pop-up selfie camera. And, while DxOMark rates the OnePlus 7 Pro camera as one of the best in the world; we found it still lacked in several areas. The Oppo Reno, 10x Zoom Edition, also features a 10x Hybrid Zoom that’ll let you get up close and personal to the subject. We'll just have to call this one a tie.

Price

There's no question as to who would win this one; the base variants of both the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and OnePlus 7 Pro have a difference of Rs 9,000 between them.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and OnePlus 7 Pro are both excellent phones. But the additional features the OnePlus 7 Pro brings to the table just about justifies the extra price. While the performance bump maybe minimal, good software and an excellent display on the OnePlus 7 Pro really make it worth the additional 9K.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #OnePlus #Oppo #Technology

