Oppo could launch 6GB RAM variant of F11 handset in India, while F11 Pro gets a price cut

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of another variant of the F11 handset. The F11 launched earlier this year at Rs 17,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is bringing a 6GB and 128GB storage option for the F11.
The standout feature of the Oppo F11 lies in its 48-megapixel rear camera, but that’s about it. Although the F11 is a decent under Rs 20K handset, it severely lacks in terms of display and performance.
Take, for example, the upcoming Realme X and Redmi K20, which will both sport OLED panels and a superior Snapdragon 700 series chipset as compared to the MediaTek Helio P70.
According to a report from 91mobiles, the new variant of the Oppo F11 will debut at Rs 19,990. Apart from increasing RAM and storage, there’s nothing different about the new F11 version. The move to bring another variant of the Oppo F11 to India might not be the best move considering the Pro version of the device is available in the country at an all-time low. The F11 Pro is currently available for as low Rs 20,990 on Amazon India.
|Model
|Oppo F11
|Oppo F11 Pro
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Display
|6.5-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD
|6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD
|Battery
|4,020 mAh - VOOC Charge
|4,000 mAh - VOOC Charge
|RAM
|4GB / 6GB
|4GB / 6GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|64GB / 128GB
|OS
|Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6
|Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 5MP
|48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Starting Price (Rs)
|17,990
|20,990
