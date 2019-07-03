Oppo could launch 6GB RAM variant of F11 handset in India, while F11 Pro gets a price cut

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of another variant of the F11 handset. The F11 launched earlier this year at Rs 17,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is bringing a 6GB and 128GB storage option for the F11.

The standout feature of the Oppo F11 lies in its 48-megapixel rear camera, but that’s about it. Although the F11 is a decent under Rs 20K handset, it severely lacks in terms of display and performance.

Take, for example, the upcoming Realme X and Redmi K20, which will both sport OLED panels and a superior Snapdragon 700 series chipset as compared to the MediaTek Helio P70.

According to a report from 91mobiles, the new variant of the Oppo F11 will debut at Rs 19,990. Apart from increasing RAM and storage, there’s nothing different about the new F11 version. The move to bring another variant of the Oppo F11 to India might not be the best move considering the Pro version of the device is available in the country at an all-time low. The F11 Pro is currently available for as low Rs 20,990 on Amazon India.

Model Oppo F11 Oppo F11 Pro Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P70 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD Battery 4,020 mAh - VOOC Charge 4,000 mAh - VOOC Charge RAM 4GB / 6GB 4GB / 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB 64GB / 128GB OS Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6 Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel Starting Price (Rs) 17,990 20,990

The Pro version of the F11 features a pop-up selfie camera. Apart, from the camera, there’s not a lot of difference between the two phones.The Oppo F11 and F11 Pro are available in unique gradient finishes. The F11 is currently available Jewelry White, Fluorite Purple, and Marble Green, while the Pro version of the handset has two colour options – Aurora Green and Thunder Black.