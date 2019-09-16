Oppo confirms the launch of Reno Ace with 65W fast charging on October 10

Oppo has confirmed the launch of Reno Ace in China on October 10. Reno Ace would be the company’s new flagship device. The company has shared the launch date on Weibo, also hinting another interesting specification.

Reno Ace could support 65W fast charging, as per the invite uploaded on Weibo. Currently, Oppo’s fastest charging tech is called SuperVOOC 3.0, which supports 50W fast-charging. It is unknown if Oppo would give a new name to the faster charging technique.

Reno Ace could also feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. The company’s VP Brian Shen recently took to Weibo to announce the next big update coming to the Reno series.

Being a flagship, Reno Ace could also feature a Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB or more RAM. We can also expect the Reno Ace to have quad cameras with zooming capabilities like the Reno 10x Zoom (Review).

The company recently launched the Reno2 series in India. The Reno2 (Review) is an upgrade over the standard Reno launched earlier this year in May. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED, notch-less display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner like the first-generation Reno devices.

Reno2 gets powered by a Snapdragon 730G with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. To back the performance, there is a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0 via USB Type-C.

In optics, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.7 sensor and an 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor. The other two sensors include a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. The rear camera can shoot at 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.