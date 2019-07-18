App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo announced limited Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition

Oppo utilises heat-press technology to create a gradient colour effect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OPPO launched the Reno 10x Zoom Edition in May to compete with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition offered similar hardware as the OnePlus 7 Pro at almost Rs 10,000 (Approx. $150) less. The Reno 10x Zoom smartphone is currently available in two colour variants – Jet Black and Ocean Green.

OPPO and Football Club Barcelona recently confirmed the renewal of their agreement, in which the Chinese smartphone maker will continue to be one of the club’s Global Partners until June 30, 2022. In celebration of their partnership, OPPO just announced a 10x Reno FC Barcelona limited edition smartphone.

The special edition Reno features the iconic blue and red finish, resembling Barcelona’s Blaugrana colours. Oppo utilises heat-press technology to create a gradient colour effect. The Reno 10x Zoom Barcelona Edition also gets a gold-plated club insignia on the back. Oppo is also offering a Barcelona-themed cover inside the box, while the handset also gets a Barcelona-themed ColorOS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Close

Oppo Reno

Other specifications on the Reno are similar with a triple rear camera setup – 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x lossless zoom – and 16-megapixel Shark fin pop-up front camera.

The limited Reno 10x Barcelona Edition also gets the same Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. You also get the same 4065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging technology. The 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel on the 10x Reno features ultra-narrow bezels and a 93.1-percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Reno 10x Zoom Edition isn’t the only handset to get a Barcelona colour option; OPPO previously launched the R7 Plus, R11, and F1 Plus in Catalan colours. The Reno 10x Zoom Barcelona Edition will debut at €899 (Approx. Rs 69,500) and will roll out in other parts of Europe on the 26th of July.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 10:51 am

