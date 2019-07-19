Oppo A9 with dual cameras, 4,020 mAh battery launched in India: Specs, price and availability

The Oppo A9 would go on sale starting July 20 on Amazon and other offline retail stores.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched a new smartphone called Oppo A9 in India. The phone sports a water-drop notch display and a dual-camera setup at the back. The Oppo A9 goes on sale starting July 20 for Rs 15,490 through online and offline channels.
Specifications of the Oppo A9 include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. The display has a water-drop notch on top, which has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. For added screen protection, the Oppo A9’s screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.
Under the hood, the Oppo A9 gets a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a 4,020 mAh battery with fast charging support. For biometrics, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.
In terms of optics, the Oppo A9 features dual cameras with a 16MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera houses a 16MP f/2.0 sensor which is capable of recognising over 130 forehead points.
Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack. It boots on Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6.The Oppo A9 would go on sale starting July 20 on Amazon and other offline retail stores.