Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A9 with dual cameras, 4,020 mAh battery launched in India: Specs, price and availability

The Oppo A9 would go on sale starting July 20 on Amazon and other offline retail stores.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched a new smartphone called Oppo A9 in India. The phone sports a water-drop notch display and a dual-camera setup at the back. The Oppo A9 goes on sale starting July 20 for Rs 15,490 through online and offline channels.

Specifications of the Oppo A9 include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. The display has a water-drop notch on top, which has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. For added screen protection, the Oppo A9’s screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the Oppo A9 gets a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a 4,020 mAh battery with fast charging support. For biometrics, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A9 features dual cameras with a 16MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera houses a 16MP f/2.0 sensor which is capable of recognising over 130 forehead points.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack. It boots on Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6.

The Oppo A9 would go on sale starting July 20 on Amazon and other offline retail stores. 
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:16 pm

