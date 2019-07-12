Oppo A9 could launch for Rs 15,990 alongside the Oppo K3 on July 19

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Oppo K3 in India on July 19. Alongside the mid-range smartphone, Oppo could also launch the Oppo A9 in India. The Oppo A9 was launched earlier this year in China for Yuan 1,799 (approximately 18,700).

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Oppo would launch a new A-series smartphone in India next week. The report does not mention any exact launch date for the Oppo A9. Since the company has confirmed another launch for the Oppo K3, it would likely launch the Oppo A9 alongside.

The report further claims that the Oppo A9 would have the same specs as its Chinese variant.

It would feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and water-drop notch on top. With thin bezels on all sides, the Oppo A9 would have a screen to body ratio of 90.7 percent.

Performance specs would include a 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 processor with Mali- G72 MP3 graphics. The SoC would be paired with 4GB RAM and have 128GB storage onboard, expandable up to 256GB via microSD. There would be a 4,020 mAh battery with AI power management feature.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A9 would include a dual-camera setup at the back with 16MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4 sensors. The rear camera would come equipped with features like Ultra-Night Mode, Dazzle Colour mode and AI scene recognition. At the front, there would be a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies and face unlock.

There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back as an alternative to face unlock. The report claims that the Oppo A9 would launch in India for Rs 15,990.