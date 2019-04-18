Oppo A5s with 6.2-inch display launched in India for Rs 9,990

Oppo has launched a new budget smartphone in India called the A5s. The device is a successor of the A5 launched last year in India. The A5s is priced at Rs 9,990 and would go on sale next week through offline channels.

The A5s features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 720*1520 resolution. The display comes with a water-drop notch on top and Corning Gorilla Glass for additional protection. The back panel of the device comes with gold accents near the camera unit and the fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood is an Octa-core MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 for graphics. The SoC is paired with RAM options of 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB and comes with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage. Storage on the A5s can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 256GB.

At the back is a dual camera setup aligned horizontally like its predecessor. It comes with 13MP + 2MP camera setup at the rear. The front camera has an 8MP sensor inside the water-drop notch for selfies with AI Beautification 2.0 and AR stickers. The device comes packed with a big battery capacity of 4,230 mAh. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging support available on the Oppo A5s like its competitors offer.